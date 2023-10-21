Iowa Park holds annual Fish Festival at Gordon Lake

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nothing quite beats spending time at the lake fishing with the family on a Saturday, and that’s how many in Iowa Park spent their Saturday with the Fish Festival held at Gordon Lake.

This was a free event for anyone 16 and under to participate in their age groups, those groups were six and under, seven to 11 and 12 to 16.

There were prizes for whoever caught the biggest fish, as well as drawings every half hour for other prizes.

“Oh I love it. This is is one of the many things I love working for the city of Iowa Park, all of our special events, it really is giving back to the community. I love to see the kids smile, I love to see families spending time together, it’s just a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon,” Iowa Park Parks Director, Jason Griffin said.

It’s a free annual event with food, games, prizes and of course fish to catch.

In the days leading the event, the city puts 2,000 pounds of catfish into the lake to make sure there’s enough for everyone to continue fishing all afternoon.

