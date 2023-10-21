Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Iowa Park holds annual Fish Festival at Gordon Lake

Iowa Park holds annual Fish Festival at Gordon Lake
Iowa Park holds annual Fish Festival at Gordon Lake(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nothing quite beats spending time at the lake fishing with the family on a Saturday, and that’s how many in Iowa Park spent their Saturday with the Fish Festival held at Gordon Lake.

This was a free event for anyone 16 and under to participate in their age groups, those groups were six and under, seven to 11 and 12 to 16.

There were prizes for whoever caught the biggest fish, as well as drawings every half hour for other prizes.

“Oh I love it. This is is one of the many things I love working for the city of Iowa Park, all of our special events, it really is giving back to the community. I love to see the kids smile, I love to see families spending time together, it’s just a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon,” Iowa Park Parks Director, Jason Griffin said.

It’s a free annual event with food, games, prizes and of course fish to catch.

In the days leading the event, the city puts 2,000 pounds of catfish into the lake to make sure there’s enough for everyone to continue fishing all afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Hospice holds fall carnival for safe Halloween fun
Hospice holds fall carnival for safe Halloween fun
American Legion helping families in need ahead with Toys for Tots
American Legion helping families in need ahead with Toys for Tots
Crime of the Week: Man booked following drug bust
Crime of the Week: Man booked following drug bust
Crime of the Week: Man booked following drug bust
Crime of the Week: Man booked following drug bust