One Warm Warm Day Before Rain

Highs around 90 tomorrow
Highs around 90 tomorrow
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today are topping out in the low 90s. Luckily, it looks like we will be able to avoid breaking the record high of 95°. Overnight tonight will be mild with an overnight low in the low 60s. Tomorrow will be comparable to today with temperatures in the low 90s once again. After tomorrow, we start to see a change in our weather pattern. Starting Monday, our temperatures drop into the low 80s and kick off our multi-day stretch of rain chances. Monday through Wednesday will feature good rain chances all across Texoma. As moisture flows in from hurricane Norma, multiple inches of rain are expected. Weather information suggests we could see over 3 inches of rain. On Wednesday, we’ll see a strong line of storms out ahead of a cold front, which will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds. After our rain chances, the upcoming weekend looks cooler, but rain chances hang on.

