BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 10

The Wichita Falls Panthers United football team practicing for the season. / Source: KAUZ
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Stick with News Channel 6 as Texoma goes into the tenth week of high school football.

5A -

Rider vs. Plainview

4A -

Springtown vs. Burkburnett

Sweetwater vs. Hirschi

Midland Greenwood vs. Graham

3A -

Jacksboro vs. Millsap

Bowie vs. Breckenridge

Holliday vs. City View

S&S Consolidated vs. Henrietta

Jim Ned vs. Vernon

Clyde vs. Iowa Park

2A -

Olney vs. Colorado City

Electra vs. Haskell

Archer City vs. Petrolia

Wellington vs. Quanah

Tom Bean vs. Nocona

Seymour vs. Windthorst

1A -

Spur vs. Northside

Campbell vs. Saint Jo

Chillicothe vs. Benjamin

Haskell Paint Creek vs. Throckmorton

Newcastle vs. Gold-Burg

Strawn vs. Forestburg

Woodson vs. Lueders-Avoca

Bryson vs. Gorman

Crowell vs. Paducah

Wichita Christian vs. Lubbock Christian

