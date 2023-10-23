BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 10
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Stick with News Channel 6 as Texoma goes into the tenth week of high school football.
5A -
Rider vs. Plainview
4A -
Springtown vs. Burkburnett
Sweetwater vs. Hirschi
Midland Greenwood vs. Graham
3A -
Jacksboro vs. Millsap
Bowie vs. Breckenridge
Holliday vs. City View
S&S Consolidated vs. Henrietta
Jim Ned vs. Vernon
Clyde vs. Iowa Park
2A -
Olney vs. Colorado City
Electra vs. Haskell
Archer City vs. Petrolia
Wellington vs. Quanah
Tom Bean vs. Nocona
Seymour vs. Windthorst
1A -
Spur vs. Northside
Campbell vs. Saint Jo
Chillicothe vs. Benjamin
Haskell Paint Creek vs. Throckmorton
Newcastle vs. Gold-Burg
Strawn vs. Forestburg
Woodson vs. Lueders-Avoca
Bryson vs. Gorman
Crowell vs. Paducah
Wichita Christian vs. Lubbock Christian
