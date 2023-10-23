Local church hosts dinner and program for veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local church is hosting Invisible Wounds...Remember the 22.

A program that includes dinner cooked by the Holy Smokers for free to show appreciation to veterans.

The event will be on November 4th at the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church from 5 to 7 p.m.

The church is located on Cypris and people can RSVP by calling the church.

All veterans are invited and can bring a guest to enjoy bar-b-que dinner and a live speaker talk about his personal experiences.

This event helps bring awareness to the 22 veterans that lose the battle against PTSD and commit suicide.

Be sure to spread to word and attend Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for a free night of remembering the 22.

