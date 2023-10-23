Wet commute from work this afternoon AM 10/23

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today, we will have a wet and warm day. We will see highs in the low 80s with 84 as the high. We can expect to see good rain heading into the afternoon hours and lasting overnight into Tuesday morning. Occasionally, you might hear rumbles of thunder, but for the most part we will not see anything severe. Make sure you pack your umbrellas and raincoat as it will be a wet one coming home from work.

For Tuesday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will drop slightly. We will see a high of a nice and cool 76 degrees with mostly cloudy skies as it is supposed to be another wet day. We will see off and on rain chances beginning in the morning with some storms being severe. This will last into Wednesday.

As we head into Wednesday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 76 once again with rain chances remaining. Good amounts of rain are expected Wednesday as well before clearing out Thursday.

Thursday, we will dry out and see a high of 83. We will have an overnight low of 65 as Thursday is looking to be a good day.

Friday we will see a high of 81 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 58 degrees. We will have a better chance for scattered showers off and on throughout the day..

Saturday, we will see a high of 76 degrees. We will have another chance for off and on rain chances as well.

Sunday, we will see cooler temperatures for the high. We will see 71 degrees as the high with another chance of an isolated shower.

Have a great day! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.