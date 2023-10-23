Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wet Pattern Starts Tomorrow

Scattered thundershowers throughout the day
Scattered thundershowers throughout the day
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was another warm day in Texoma as temperatures topped out around 90 degrees for all of us today. Luckily, we saw some cloud cover today to help keep things feeling a bit more comfortable out there. Tonight will be another mild night as temperatures look to only drop into the upper 60s overnight as thick cloud cover remains and helps retain some of our daytime heating. Tomorrow we officially kick off our rainy, wet pattern along with a drop in temperatures when compared to the weekend. Rain chances are present throughout the entire day tomorrow, but the best rain chances don’t show up until the evening tomorrow. Tomorrow evening we will see widespread thunder showers across Texoma. These rain chances will carry into Tuesday as well and continue to bring widespread scattered rain on Tuesday. On Wednesday, we look to see chances for thunderstorms, as a cold front sweeps across Texoma. These front driven storms will bring heavy rain, and potentially some strong wind gusts. Weather information suggests we could see a couple inches of rain this week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Highs around 90 tomorrow
One Warm Warm Day Before Rain
Temperatures in the mid-90s tomorrow
Hot Weekend Ahead
Temperatures in the mid-90s tomorrow
Hot Weekend Ahead
First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asks when a tropical storm becomes a hurricane.
Weather Question of the Day: Hurricanes to typhoons