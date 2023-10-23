Wet Pattern Starts Tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was another warm day in Texoma as temperatures topped out around 90 degrees for all of us today. Luckily, we saw some cloud cover today to help keep things feeling a bit more comfortable out there. Tonight will be another mild night as temperatures look to only drop into the upper 60s overnight as thick cloud cover remains and helps retain some of our daytime heating. Tomorrow we officially kick off our rainy, wet pattern along with a drop in temperatures when compared to the weekend. Rain chances are present throughout the entire day tomorrow, but the best rain chances don’t show up until the evening tomorrow. Tomorrow evening we will see widespread thunder showers across Texoma. These rain chances will carry into Tuesday as well and continue to bring widespread scattered rain on Tuesday. On Wednesday, we look to see chances for thunderstorms, as a cold front sweeps across Texoma. These front driven storms will bring heavy rain, and potentially some strong wind gusts. Weather information suggests we could see a couple inches of rain this week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.