Wreck on Maplewood

Northbound closed
Wreck northbound on Maplewood near Sikes Lake in Wichita Falls. Car flipped in water filled...
Wreck northbound on Maplewood near Sikes Lake in Wichita Falls. Car flipped in water filled ditch and the driver survived after CPR was performed by first responders and officers helped.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Around 11:25 p.m. on October 23rd Maplewood Avenue closed down due to a wreck.

A man flipped his vehicle near sikes lake, landing in water near the bridge.

So far, it is assumed that the driver was speeding northbound, when he lost control and veered of the road.

The vehicle was flipped upside down in water, in the ditch next to Sikes Lake.

A witness of the scene notified first responder, allowing the ability to quickly rescue the man.

Three Wichita Falls police officers got in the water and helped the driver out, and paramedics performed CPS, resulting in the driver’s survival.

Stick with News Channel Six for more updates.

