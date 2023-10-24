Email City Guide
ECF brings local, state, national fighters to the ring at Kay Yeager

On Saturday at the MPEC where a local gym hosts the 2nd annual Elite Championship Fight. Local and national athletes will be participating at 7 p.m.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kelly Wiseman with Elite Championship Fighting, joined us in the studio to talk about one of their upcoming fight on October 28.

The fight will be at 8:00 p.m. in the Kay Yeager Coliseum at the MPEC.

ECF is a locally owned sports and entertainment promotion that specializes in combat sports entertainment.

This is the 2nd event ECF is promoting at MPEC, with the first fight in June 2023.

The main event will feature Kallee Cumbie and Ana Campos.

Tickets can be bought on the Elite Championship Fighting website. The event can be viewed here.

