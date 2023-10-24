ECF brings local, state, national fighters to the ring at Kay Yeager

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kelly Wiseman with Elite Championship Fighting, joined us in the studio to talk about one of their upcoming fight on October 28.

The fight will be at 8:00 p.m. in the Kay Yeager Coliseum at the MPEC.

ECF is a locally owned sports and entertainment promotion that specializes in combat sports entertainment.

This is the 2nd event ECF is promoting at MPEC, with the first fight in June 2023.

The main event will feature Kallee Cumbie and Ana Campos.

Tickets can be bought on the Elite Championship Fighting website. The event can be viewed here.

