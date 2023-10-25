Christian Country Music Artist Coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christian Country Music artist, Zach Williams, will be in Wichita Falls on March 23, 2024, at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 2 for Williams’ “A Hundred Highways Tour”.

The City of Wichita Falls said the 3-time Grammy Award winner uses his powerful vocals and raw talent to bring together powerful hits from “Chain Breaker” and “Rescue Story” to speak to your heart.

Tickets can be bought here.

