Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Christian Country Music Artist Coming to Wichita Falls

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christian Country Music artist, Zach Williams, will be in Wichita Falls on March 23, 2024, at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 2 for Williams’ “A Hundred Highways Tour”.

The City of Wichita Falls said the 3-time Grammy Award winner uses his powerful vocals and raw talent to bring together powerful hits from “Chain Breaker” and “Rescue Story” to speak to your heart.

Tickets can be bought here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Kelly Wiseman with Elite Championship Fighting, joined us in the studio to talk about one of...
ECF brings local, state, national fighters to the ring at Kay Yeager
.
LiveWell Wichita Co. to host “Taco Monday” cooking class
Wichita Falls man awarded after helping save a life on I-45
The front sign of the Allred Unit, northwest of Wichita Falls
TDCJ partnering with Workforce Solutions for Allred Unit hiring event