City of Lawton announces new City Manager

LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The Lawton City Council has named John Ratliff as City Manager, effective October 24.

Ratliff has served the City of Lawton as the City Attorney since January 2021 and was named Acting City Manager in March 2023.

As the highest-ranking administrative officer of the city, the City Manager plays a pivotal role in overseeing the day-to-day operations and ensuring the delivery of essential services to our citizens.

According to the City of Lawton, Ratliff served in the U.S. Army as an active-duty officer for over 22 years before being employed with the City of Lawton.

Ratliff has previously been awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for his volunteer service in Army communities. Ratliff and his wife Krista are both active volunteers for Boy Scouts of America and have previously volunteered with Holiday in the Park and various youth sports leagues as coaches.

Ratliff succeeds Michael Cleghorn, who resigned from the position in March 2023.

NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly had “Vernon” listed as the city in the article graphic.

