Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City of Lawton announces new City Manager

City of Lawton announces new City Manager
City of Lawton announces new City Manager(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The Lawton City Council has named John Ratliff as City Manager, effective October 24.

Ratliff has served the City of Lawton as the City Attorney since January 2021 and was named Acting City Manager in March 2023.

As the highest-ranking administrative officer of the city, the City Manager plays a pivotal role in overseeing the day-to-day operations and ensuring the delivery of essential services to our citizens.

According to the City of Lawton, Ratliff served in the U.S. Army as an active-duty officer for over 22 years before being employed with the City of Lawton.

Ratliff has previously been awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for his volunteer service in Army communities. Ratliff and his wife Krista are both active volunteers for Boy Scouts of America and have previously volunteered with Holiday in the Park and various youth sports leagues as coaches.

Ratliff succeeds Michael Cleghorn, who resigned from the position in March 2023.

NOTE: A previous version of this story incorrectly had “Vernon” listed as the city in the article graphic.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

A city bus and a Chevrolet truck have been involved in an incident, according to News Channel 6...
WFPD issues citation to driver involved in city bus wreck
Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde appears in court.
Date declared for former sheriff Lyde’s surrender to Hardeman Co. jail
The name of the World War II Veteran who died in May 1944 has not yet been released to the...
Memorial in the works for Medal of Honor recipient from Wichita Falls
Delta Hotel celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
Delta Hotel celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
MSU Texas holds Trunk or Treat event
MSU Texas holds Trunk or Treat event