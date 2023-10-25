Email City Guide
Kemp Center for the Arts holds 18th Annual Mystery Art Show

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 18th Annual Mystery Art Show is underway at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

The exhibit opened earlier this month, showcasing over 230 artists and their work.

The mission of the art exhibit is to get the community involved, not just to see the art but also to give them the opportunity to artist to display their artwork.

“For us, it’s really exciting to see all the youth entries. They have the courage to try something new, and they are encouraged by their teachers, parents, and grandparents to try to exhibit their work. We love seeing all those entries come in each year, cause it’s just exciting to see everybody try something different and it’s all displayed anonymously so there is no critiquing it. You just try it and have fun,” CEO of the Arts Council Kristen Shiplet

A closing reception and live auction are being held on Thursday, October 25 at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend and is open to the public at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

