Prepping for unseasonable weather in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front is expected on October 28 could bring us down to the 30s, so now is the time to prepare.

Local experts share the steps you can take over the next few days can save your plants, pipes, and property.

While October might seem a bit early, we’re at the mercy of Mother Nature.

This weekend, she’s calling for much colder weather.

“That’s what we need to be cautious about and we need to plan for it because when it hits around Wichita Falls it hits overnight.” President of Brian’s Plumbing Brian Walser said.

Temperatures will drop 20 degrees from the average this time of year.

“We’re not prepared for it, we don’t even think about it even though we know it’s coming. Just be prepared, it seems like we’re starting early because it has been so hot lately, but it’s not. You know November and December are right here and were not ready.” Walser said.

You want to make sure to grab insulated barriers for faucets, spigots, and sprinklers.

“You can insulate things, cover things, outside faucets use foam covers over them. If it comes out of the ground, put a bucket over it just to protect all of your stuff that’s exposed to the elements.” Walser explained.

You also want to be mindful of your greenery.

“The tropical plants, house plants that people move outside for the summer are going to have to come in before the freeze. Your vegetables that are planted outside because a lot of those are tropical plants things like tomatoes and peppers will not withstand a freeze.” Vice President of Smith’s Garden Michael Fiore explained.

If temps drop below freezing, letting the water drip and opening cabinets will help protect your pipes.

“Leave your hot side dripping real slow not a bunch real slow because we’re in a drought. If you have the kitchen on the outside wall open you cabinet doors that let the heat get into those cabinets to the pipe in the wall and it helps a little bit to keep those pipes from freezing in that wall” Walser said.

