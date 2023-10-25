Email City Guide
Rain Comes to an End for Now

We’ll see a return to sunshine and warmer weather for Thursday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Areas of steady rain, mainly across the eastern half of Texoma, comes to an end later this evening our storm system finally moves to the east. Expect a return of drier conditions for Thursday with highs back in the 80s. A weak front drops in from the north on Friday, resulting in another increase in clouds and possible shower chances once again. This front will be stalling across the area into Saturday with more clouds and at least some rain chances. A plunge of Arctic air arrives Saturday night and Sunday with strong north winds and a BIG drop in temperatures.

Weather Question of the Day: The lowest freezing temperature
Weather Question of the Day: The lowest freezing temperature
Cooler and then Cold!
