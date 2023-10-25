Email City Guide
WCSO warns against new scam

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement today warning citizens of a new scam.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers have been calling citizens and advising them they have an outstanding warrant or that they failed to show up for jury duty.

The scammers identify themselves as sheriff’s office employees using the actual names of deputies, then tell the citizens that they need to pay their outstanding fines or warrants with a Bitcoin transfer.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office does not contact citizens by telephone if they have outstanding warrants or fines.

Residents should not give credit card information or other personal details if they receive such a call. Citizens can contact the sheriff’s office if they have questions about a call they have received by calling 940-766-8170.

Don’t become a victim. Hang up if you receive such a call.

For further information, contact Deputy Melvin Joyner at 940-766-8170, ext. 4016.

