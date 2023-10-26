18th Annual Mystery Art Show wraps up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Kemp Center for the Arts has featured unknown artists and their amazing work.

“It’s origination came from, we waited to get the community involved. We wanted people to know that we had a gallery here at the Kemp Center for the Arts that is open to the public,” said Kristen Shiplet, CEO of the Arts Council.

The 18th annual mystery art exhibit is reaching its finale today. The artist entered their work, beginning in May all the way through August. The unique aspect of the exhibit is the range of experience.

“You do not have to be a professional artist; you can be a complete beginner and just want to try something new. We have a youth category and an adult category, so we get all ages and all skill levels from all over the country. We even have a couple of international participants, which is really exciting.” said Shiplet.

This year’s exhibit includes 177 artists and 243 pieces of artwork. All of which is available for purchase

“We do have the silent auction and the live auction. That is a fundraiser component of this program, but there is no fee or cost to the public or any artist,” Shiplet said.

Throughout October, the art council held many events to get the community involved.

“We do private ticketed gallery dinners. That is kind of a little bit more exclusive for the people who want the first look at the exhibit and the first chance to bid, but everything else is free and open to the public. We celebrate the artist with an artist opening. The Wichita Falls Poetry Society creates poetry based on the artwork they select their favorites.” added Shiplet

And it all leads up to today’s finale, where the artists’ will be revealed. A live auction will also feature 12 art pieces, and awards will be given out for each category.

“The people that come in. The guests who view the exhibit always comment, ‘Wow, it keeps growing every year. The quality gets better every year.’ It’s really exciting to hear that,” Shiplet said.

The finale reception is set to begin at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

All proceeds from the auction will help support the Art Council’s many initiatives.

