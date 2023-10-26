Camp Fire North Texas will hand out candy in drive-thru event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Camp Fire North Texas will host a free Halloween drive-thru trick-or-treat event at their office on 2414 9th St., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They will have decorated vans and staff handing candy to families who drive by on Halloween night.

Camp Fire is asking the community to donate candy bags to ensure they have enough for everyone attending the event. Those who want to donate candy can drop off their donations at the office on the corner of 9th St and Fillmore on weekdays during regular business hours.

Last year, Camp Fire’s family fun night was rained out, causing them to shift their plans and quickly come up with a new event to celebrate Halloween.

“We decided to try to do a drive-thru last minute,” Erica Mundt, executive director of Camp Fire North Texas, said. “We found it was a safe way to get candy out to the community and have fun.”

