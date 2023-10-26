Email City Guide
City of Jacksboro names new police chief

(Jacksboro Police Department)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, October 26, the City of Jacksboro named Bryan Corb as the Chief of Police for the City of Jacksboro.

While he was being sworn in, the Jacksboro Police Department, Jack County Deputies, City Staff, and City Council, were present.

Chief Corb told News Channel 6 that one of his goals is to strengthen the connection between the community and the police department.

Chief Bryan Corb is from the Houston area and he said he has been in the law enforcement field since 1991.

The City of Jacksboro made this announcement from their Facebook page.

