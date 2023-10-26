Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cooler and then Cold!

A weak front drops into and stalls across Texoma on Friday and Saturday, with more clouds and shower chances.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak front will stall across Texoma Friday and Saturday. This leads to a little drop in temperatures with added clouds and at least some rain chances. Highs on Friday and Saturday will mainly be in the 50s and 60s. Rain showers will increase late Saturday night and Sunday as a push of Arctic air arrives with blustery north winds sending temperatures into the 30s for highs with winds making it feel more like 20s by the afternoon. Shower chances may linger into Sunday night and Monday with temperatures perhaps flirting with the freezing mark. For now, we’ll leave any mention of wintry precipitation out of the forecast. We’ll warm back up toward the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Lindsey asks what type of water has the lowest freezing...
Weather Question of the Day: The lowest freezing temperature
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Lindsey asks what type of water has the lowest freezing...
Weather Question of the Day: The lowest freezing temperature
weather
This weekend is going to be a cold one! 10/27 AM
A weak front drops into and stalls across Texoma on Friday and Saturday, with more clouds and...
Ken's Tracker Both Cooler and Colder Air for the Weekend