Cooler and then Cold!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak front will stall across Texoma Friday and Saturday. This leads to a little drop in temperatures with added clouds and at least some rain chances. Highs on Friday and Saturday will mainly be in the 50s and 60s. Rain showers will increase late Saturday night and Sunday as a push of Arctic air arrives with blustery north winds sending temperatures into the 30s for highs with winds making it feel more like 20s by the afternoon. Shower chances may linger into Sunday night and Monday with temperatures perhaps flirting with the freezing mark. For now, we’ll leave any mention of wintry precipitation out of the forecast. We’ll warm back up toward the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.