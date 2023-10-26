Email City Guide
Defense motion could delay start of Anthony Patterson trial

Anthony Patterson mushot
Anthony Patterson mushot(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE (8:45am): A judge has denied the emergency motion filed by Anthony Patterson’s defense team. Jury Selection is scheduled to begin Monday afternoon. The first witnesses are expected to take the stand on Wednesday.

Original article:

A new emergency motion filed by the defense could delay the start of Anthony Patterson’s trial.

This motion was filed earlier this week on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The motion filed seeks for the surrendering of co-defendant Jandreani Bell’s cell phone to a specialist.

An affidavit states the two alleged victims were accompanied by and driven by Bell to Patterson’s home, where the alleged assaults occurred.

The defense filed the motion after the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office notified the team that there was information available that could be favorable to Patterson’s case under the Brady Rule.

The Brady Rule requires the District Attorney’s office to disclose material, exculpatory information in the government’s possession to the defense.

In this instance, it is two videos of Bell making statements about Patterson and the alleged assaults. These videos might contain information that could potentially clear him of some guilt.

According to the Brady notice regarding the videos on Bell’s phone, someone other than Bell commented that Patterson had paid the alleged victims’ mother $50,000 and that the mother knew of and was okay with taking the children to Patterson.

The same notice also said that the state had information from Child Protective Services stating the alleged victims’ mother had allegedly attempted to prostitute the children in the past.

A hearing in the 78th District Court will determine the fate of this motion tomorrow, Oct. 27.

