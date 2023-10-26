Drugs in Wichita County making huge impact

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The impact that drugs have across the community of Wichita County is huge and the effort to prevent them from entering is non-stop.

US highways 287, 281, 82, and I-44 all run through North Texas which makes it a central hotspot for drug traffickers.

“Wichita Falls has four major highways that come through here. There is US-287, US-281, US-82, and I-44. Everywhere in North Texas from the Dallas metroplex and Fort Worth metroplex back to the panhandle can merge back up to this area and hit any main artery going in any direction across America,” Wichita County Sheriff, David Duke said.

The Wichita County Sheriff has made several large busts this year including four in just the past month with one being 55 pounds of methamphetamine valued at 2.5 million dollars.

“For different vehicles, what type of vehicles, different states or countries that they come from there are a lot of different variables in there that they can use to actually look and pick up information of the car itself,” Sheriff Duke said.

Fentanyl has seen a major influx in Wichita Falls. In 2022 alone, it was responsible for more than 20 deaths.

This year in Wichita County, the first-ever trial was held for someone who was connected to a fentanyl-related crime.

“My son was Kaysen Villarreal the 13-teen-year-old that passed away from fentanyl poisoning last September,” Assistant Director of Sober Living Inc. Brandi Melow said.

This made her call her boss and say she needed to come back to sober living after working for them years prior.

“I needed to be here, I didn’t care if she paid me, I didn’t care what but I needed to be here every day, I needed to make a difference in this community. I needed to help spread awareness about fentanyl. I lost my son to that and it’s affecting everybody like it has no discrimination,” Melow said.

Melow said the effects of all are very real and as a whole, we have to take it more seriously.

“Get educated on it, like spread the word start spreading awareness like there has got to be more our community can do to keep these drugs from coming in and killing our kids and killing our family members and friends and loved ones,”

Melow says she will be coming up on her two-year anniversary of sobriety soon and it’s all about wanting to change your situation for those who are impacted by drugs.

