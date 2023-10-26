Get to know the candidates: Samuel Pak, Mike Battaglino and Kevin Hunter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Voters in District Four will decide who will represent them on the Wichita Falls City Council on November 7.

The three candidates shared why they believe they’re the best fit for the position. Samuel Pak, Michael Battaglino, and Kevin Hunter have all thrown their hat in the ring to be the next councilman to represent District 4.

The seat is currently occupied by Tim Brewer who is not seeking re-election.

“I just feel like I can bring my expertise and opinions and ideas to help the city to help grow it and make things better for every citizen here in Wichita Fall,” Kevin Hunter said.

“The reason I decided to run for city council it’s the same reason I joined the United States Air Force in 2005 I’m compelled to serve. When I joined in 2005 I was compelled to serve my country. In 2023 I’m compelled to serve the citizens of Wichita Falls,” Mike Battaglino said.

“The extensive history of my hard service should be enough evidence to show my love and passion for this community. I believe I’m the best candidate because I’ve developed a plan that identifies our opportunities our shortcomings and actual solutions on how to resolve them,” Samuel Pak said.

Samuel Pak, a lifelong resident of Wichita Falls and self-proclaimed active community member works as a financial advisor. Kevin Hunter who also grew up in Wichita Falls and received a bachelor of business administration from MSU, is in the oil and gas industry. Mike Battaglino, originally from Connecticut joined the US Air Force in 2005 and was stationed in Sheppard Air Force Base 4 years later where he now works in training and education.

If elected, each of their plans to better Wichita Falls consists of water solutions, making Wichita Falls the best place to raise a family and grow the local economy.

“I want our entire community to get behind one idea of what we need to do and how we need to do it. There is an opportunity within the next three years for our city to grow. It is critical that we take advantage of this opportunity” Samuel Pak said.

“A short-term water solution. Everybody was concerned about the water contract with the hydrogen plant. I was too. But we’ve got to come out with some short-term solutions. And that’s what I’m proposing I have proposed around Lake Kickapoo. I’ve researched I’ve driven it out. It’s something I think we can do,” Kevin Hunter said.

“My priorities are growth collaboration and making Wichita Falls the best place in Texas to live and raise a family. So growth a lot of people have campaigned on that over the years with the understanding that for many decades we’ve been flat at about 100,000. Well, the opposite of growth is atrophy. So what I want us to do is continue to grow,” Mike Battaglino said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.