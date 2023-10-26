Hot and Muggy today 10/26 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today, we will dry out and see a high of 84. We will see mostly sunny skies and will remain dry throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the south west at 15-20 mph. It will be extremely muggy and hot today, so make sure you pack that hair spray! We will have an overnight low of 66 as Thursday is looking to be a good day.

Friday we will see a high of 75 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 58 degrees. We will have a better chance for scattered showers off and on throughout the day, into Saturday.

Saturday, we will see a high of 58 degrees. We will have another chance for off and on rain chances as well. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will have a cold front making its way into Texoma Saturday night.

Sunday, we will see cooler temperatures for the high. We will see a high of 45 degrees as that cold front made its way through the night before. We will see mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the north at 20-30 mph. We will see an overnight low of 35 degrees.

Monday we will have a chilly high of 48 degrees with an overnight low of 32 degrees.

Tuesday we will remain cold with a daytime high of 50 degrees and an overnight low of 33 degrees. We will remain dry with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 55 degrees with an overnight low of 37.

Have a great day! -Weatherman J

