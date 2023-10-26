Inflation’s impact on Halloween candy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Halloween is less than a week away, and one of the spookiest things we’re seeing is still inflation. Inflation’s impact on the cost of candy could cause trick-or-treaters to see less of some of their favorite sweet treats this year.

For residents preparing for the Halloween festivities, ensuring inflation does not ‘trick’ you when buying sweet treats is critical.

“The biggest impact I’ve seen on inflation for Halloween is candy,” Sarah Quintanar, a Clinical Assistant Professor of Advanced Data and Analytics at the University of North Texas, said.

Buyers can expect at least a seven-and-a-half percent increase in treats.

“The interesting thing is that sounds like a huge increase,” Quintanar said. “For something that happens once a year, the seven percent increase would be instead of spending $60 like last year, you’re going to be spending $64 to $65 this year. When we look at it that way, it’s not that big of an impact.”

Office Manager River Bend Nature Center Samantha McMahn Abeyta says it’s not Halloween without candy. Over one thousand trick-or-treaters came out to River Bend last week for their Not-Too-Scary Halloween event, and they were feeling inflation this year.

“It was more expensive this year. A big bag of candy was like $30, and with kids, you can go through that quickly,” Abeyta shared.

There are some sweet treats you could have less of this year.

“It’s impacting chocolate more than other types of candy. So if we think about how buyers respond to price changes, I think some of the common things to expect if buyers are sensitive to these price changes.” Quintanar explained.

The number of houses traditionally giving out candy shouldn’t change.

“I think the biggest impact is on those people who are kind of on the edge of ‘Do I? I do not always give out candy on Halloween.’” Quintanar explained. “if they are debating, then the price change may make it where they do not want to participate.”

