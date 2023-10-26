Email City Guide
Lawton City Council receives Cornerstone Award for fostering economic growth

The Annual Cornerstone Award is given to a recipient that has shown great strength in helping move economic development projects forward.(Lawton City Council)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KAUZ) - The Lawton City Council is receiving recognition for fostering economic growth through the Cornerstone Award, presented by the Lawton Economic Development Corporation.

During Wednesday’s Lawton Fort Sill Economic Development Annual Economic Review Luncheon, LEDC President & CEO Brad Cooksey presented the Cornerstone Award trophy to Lawton City Councilmembers.

Mayor Stan Booker said that each council member had worked hard to create an environment where economic growth and prosperity could thrive, adding that such work could often go unnoticed.

The Annual Cornerstone Award is given to a recipient with great strength in helping move economic development projects forward. It was unanimously decided within LEDC to choose Lawton City Council for the award due to their strength, leadership, and vision for a brighter future.

The Cornerstone Award is proudly displayed on Lawton City Hall’s front desk.

