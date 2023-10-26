MSU Texas celebrates Maverick’s 17th birthday during homecoming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU students and staff celebrated their mascot Maverick’s 17th birthday on Wednesday.

The students gathered in the Clark Student Center to celebrate with a birthday cake and cupcakes plus a meet and greet with Maverick himself.

“So today we are celebrating Maverick’s seventeenth birthday with our students here in the cafeteria it feels good it feels nice to have this chance. It’s a hard time right now they have midterm exams. It’s been a long semester so far so it’s nice for them to be able to do something fun,” Dr. Marcy Brown Marsden said.

Happy birthday Maverick from all of us here at News Channel 6.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.