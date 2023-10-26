Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Weatherman Cam’s Halloween Forecast

Be sure to add an extra layer!
Be sure to add an extra layer!
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Halloween is less than a week away and it sure does look chilly - especially for trick-or-treating. The past few years in Texoma have been pleasant for Halloween with temperatures in the mid-70s. On average, temperatures are typically in the low-70s for our daytime high on Halloween. As for rain? Well, the past few years have also been dry on Halloween and that trend looks to continue this year. However, despite the dry conditions, temperatures will be chilly with a daytime high only in the low 50s. Spooky!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Lindsey asks what type of water has the lowest freezing...
Weather Question of the Day: The lowest freezing temperature
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Lindsey asks what type of water has the lowest freezing...
Weather Question of the Day: The lowest freezing temperature
weather
This weekend is going to be a cold one! 10/27 AM
A weak front drops into and stalls across Texoma on Friday and Saturday, with more clouds and...
Cooler and then Cold!
A weak front drops into and stalls across Texoma on Friday and Saturday, with more clouds and...
Ken's Tracker Both Cooler and Colder Air for the Weekend