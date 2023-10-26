Weatherman Cam’s Halloween Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Halloween is less than a week away and it sure does look chilly - especially for trick-or-treating. The past few years in Texoma have been pleasant for Halloween with temperatures in the mid-70s. On average, temperatures are typically in the low-70s for our daytime high on Halloween. As for rain? Well, the past few years have also been dry on Halloween and that trend looks to continue this year. However, despite the dry conditions, temperatures will be chilly with a daytime high only in the low 50s. Spooky!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.