WFPD issues citation to driver involved in city bus wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper reported on Oct. 27 that police had issued a citation for no driver’s license to the driver of the Avalanche that was involved in a wreck the previous afternoon.

Additionally, Sgt. Eipper reported that the incident occurred after the Avalanche attempted to turn left onto Fairway Blvd during a yellow flashing light, indicating the driver should yield to oncoming traffic.

Sgt. Eipper said the city transit bus had a green light and hit the Avalanche on the passenger side as it attempted to turn left, causing it to roll onto the driver’s side and hit a crosswalk control post.

The bus carried four adult passengers and the driver, while the Avalanche had one adult driver and a child passenger, neither of whom reported injuries.

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a car wreck involving a city bus at Southwest Parkway and Fairway Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Traffic on Southwest Parkway has been reduced to one eastbound lane as first responders address the situation.

Reportedly, a city bus traveling east on Southwest hit a green Chevrolet Avalanche truck attempting to turn left onto Fairway, flipping the truck onto its side.

This city has brought a van to get people riding the bus to their destinations.

Our reporters said everyone inside the truck had safely made it out, and there were no injury reports.

