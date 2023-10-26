Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD issues citation to driver involved in city bus wreck

A city bus and a Chevrolet truck have been involved in an incident, according to News Channel 6...
A city bus and a Chevrolet truck have been involved in an incident, according to News Channel 6 reporters on scene.(Joseph Saint)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper reported on Oct. 27 that police had issued a citation for no driver’s license to the driver of the Avalanche that was involved in a wreck the previous afternoon.

Additionally, Sgt. Eipper reported that the incident occurred after the Avalanche attempted to turn left onto Fairway Blvd during a yellow flashing light, indicating the driver should yield to oncoming traffic.

Sgt. Eipper said the city transit bus had a green light and hit the Avalanche on the passenger side as it attempted to turn left, causing it to roll onto the driver’s side and hit a crosswalk control post.

The bus carried four adult passengers and the driver, while the Avalanche had one adult driver and a child passenger, neither of whom reported injuries.

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a car wreck involving a city bus at Southwest Parkway and Fairway Boulevard at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Traffic on Southwest Parkway has been reduced to one eastbound lane as first responders address the situation.

Reportedly, a city bus traveling east on Southwest hit a green Chevrolet Avalanche truck attempting to turn left onto Fairway, flipping the truck onto its side.

This city has brought a van to get people riding the bus to their destinations.

Our reporters said everyone inside the truck had safely made it out, and there were no injury reports.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde appears in court.
Date declared for former sheriff Lyde’s surrender to Hardeman Co. jail
The name of the World War II Veteran who died in May 1944 has not yet been released to the...
Memorial in the works for Medal of Honor recipient from Wichita Falls
Delta Hotel celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
Delta Hotel celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
MSU Texas holds Trunk or Treat event
MSU Texas holds Trunk or Treat event