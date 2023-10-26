Email City Guide
WTC students to compete in welding competition

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SNYDER, Texas (KAUZ) - Western Texas College has announced that six of its welding students are set to participate in the Gulf Coast Community College Welding Showdown.

The competition is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, and will be hosted by Alvin Community College in Alvin, Texas.

Under the mentorship of Jeffrey Stewart, WTC’s Welding Instructor, these students will have the chance to put their skills to the test as they compete in a variety of challenging categories.

The competition will feature six distinct categories, each designed to challenge the participants in unique ways.

The six students representing Western Texas College at this event are

  • Samuel Hernandez
  • Patricio Arayo
  • Kayden Kelly
  • Alejandro Ruiz
  • Rowdy Atkins
  • Brody Nelson

For more information about Western Texas College and its Welding program, please visit the website at wtc.edu.

