Case for the death of James Whitmer moved to Wilbarger County

WILBARGER CO, Texas (KAUZ) - The case for the hit-and-run death of 20-year-old James Whitmer has been moved to Wilbarger County, according to First Assistant District Attorney Dobie Kosub.

Kosub told News Channel 6 that the change is due to the potential conflict of interest of someone on the Wichita County DA’s staff being related to the victim.

On Saturday, June 24, officers found Whitmer deceased on the scene after a possible hit-and-run just after 4:00 a.m.

The WFPD Crash Investigations Unit believes James was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and render aid.

