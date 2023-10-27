City awarded $2.7 million for Hike and Bike Trail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has been awarded 2.7 million dollars by the Texas Transportation Commission to improve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure around the city.

The funding is part of a statewide safety enhancement to improve mobility options to schools, jobs, public transit, and other local destinations.

Since Texas pedestrian fatalities are rising, these projects will help improve safety for people walking, biking, or using wheelchairs, including 24 projects in areas with a high pedestrian crash history.

Wichita Falls received 2.7 million dollars to improve accessibility to the Hike and Bike Trail area near Lucy Park.

The project will construct a 12-foot-wide trail along the south side of the Wichita River from Camp Fire Property to Lucy Park. It will connect to the existing trail network at Lucy Park. The project will also add ADA ramps and traffic calming measures.

Gainesville has also been awarded approximately 4.6 million dollars to connect the city center to Gainesville High School, North Central Texas College, and Moffett and Leonard Parks.

The project will upgrade some traffic signals in the area, including pedestrian signals. It will also add additional crosswalks at multiple cross streets.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.