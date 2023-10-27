Email City Guide
Clay Co. seeking submissions for new time capsule

The last Clay County time capsule was buried in 1973 and opened in 2023.
The last Clay County time capsule was buried in 1973 and opened in 2023.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What will life be like in 2073? That’s the question Clay County Judge Mike Campbell asks residents as they prepare to bury a new time capsule until 2073.

In 1973, several Clay County residents wrote letters and provided newspapers, magazines, and memorabilia placed in a time capsule on the west side of the courthouse.

The previous concrete structure leaked, and the sheet metal container rusted and soaked the contents in standing water. County staff worked hard to salvage what they could and scan it into PDFs available on the county website.

Clay County residents can send letters or items to County Clerk Sasha Kelton at the following address:

  • P.O. Box 548, Henrietta, TX 76365

Additionally, residents can email messages to the clerk so county staff can print them and place them in the capsule.

People can also bring items to the County Clerk’s office in the County Annex at 214 N. Main, Henrietta, Texas. Item must fit in a 9″ x 12″ manila envelope with a clasp closure. Special items or memorabilia will be considered individually.

The county encourages pastors to send letters to their future congregations. Teachers can have class projects to tell prospective students about life 50 years ago, and business leaders could write about prices and the challenges they faced.

The 2023-2073 time capsule will be sealed and placed during the Regular Commissioners Court on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The submission deadline will be Friday, Nov. 24, at noon.

