Dancers announced for ‘Dancing For The Stars’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters has announced the lineup for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

For nearly 20 years, this event has raised awareness of just how critical it is for young people to have mentors in their lives; especially those in at-risk situations.

Marketing President of Big Brothers Big Sisters Jean Hall said this is one of the biggest nights of the year for the organization.

“This is the largest and most high profile of all the fundraising events we do for the year so it’s critical for providing funds to our youth program. It just gives us life it gives us fire to know we have so much support this community stands behind their kids.” Hall shared.

Nine teams of local celebrities will be paired with a dance instructor to prepare a short dance routine.

Our very own First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles will take the stage and perform.

It’s an honor to be able to help such a great cause.

“We want to give back to the community itself. I think this is a great way for the viewers to see us participate in a great cause. They watch us in the morning every single day, they watch us every day, they see us out in public, but if they see us do something like this they’ll see this is a great way to give back to the community, and hopefully. They say ‘Ahh I watch him every morning’ and it’s fun giving back to the community and having fun as well.” Knowles said.

Jaden said he looks forward to saucing up his dance moves, and of course, winning 1st place.

Each dancer is required to raise $25,000, but that is not the maximum that can be raised.

Each dollar raised will be a point towards the scores of each dancer.

The big event will be held on Friday, February at the MPEC.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.