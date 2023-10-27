Email City Guide
Date declared for former sheriff Lyde’s surrender to Hardeman Co. jail

Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde appears in court.
(KAUZ)
By Blake Hill and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery reported today that former Clay Count Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde will surrender to the county on Nov. 27 to begin his 30-day jail sentence.

Lyde was found guilty of official oppression and tampering with governmental records in a Montague County court on Sept. 15, 2023.

The charges related to two individuals booked into the Clay County jail under family violence charges, which allowed detainment for up to 48 hours. According to court documents, the two were reportedly held for 70 hours.

The records Lyde gave to Clay County Judge Mike Campbell incorrectly stated that the two inmates were held for only 48 hours.

Lyde was sentenced to a $1,500 fine for both charges and 30 days in the Hardeman County jail in exchange for the state dropping any other charges it had against him. Lyde has also resigned as a peace officer, disqualifying him from serving in any law enforcement.

