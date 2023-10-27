Delta Hotel celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The doors for the Delta Hotel By Marriot opened in September but a ribbon cutting by the Chamber of Commerce Gold Coats marks the official opening of the new hotel in Downtown Wichita Falls.

“It’s just a dream to have such fantastic partners, such an enthusiastic response from everybody. You know the support has just been overwhelming, it’s humbling and it’s a privilege to be part of it,” General Manager Tom Pugh said

The Hirschi Prep Band led people into the hotel where people had refreshments while also taking a tour of the hotel and what it has to offer.

Construction of the $48 million facility got underway in 2021.

