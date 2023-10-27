Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Delta Hotel celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The doors for the Delta Hotel By Marriot opened in September but a ribbon cutting by the Chamber of Commerce Gold Coats marks the official opening of the new hotel in Downtown Wichita Falls.

“It’s just a dream to have such fantastic partners, such an enthusiastic response from everybody. You know the support has just been overwhelming, it’s humbling and it’s a privilege to be part of it,” General Manager Tom Pugh said

The Hirschi Prep Band led people into the hotel where people had refreshments while also taking a tour of the hotel and what it has to offer.

Construction of the $48 million facility got underway in 2021.

More on the completion of the Delta Hotel By Marriot can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

A city bus and a Chevrolet truck have been involved in an incident, according to News Channel 6...
WFPD issues citation to driver involved in city bus wreck
Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde appears in court.
Date declared for former sheriff Lyde’s surrender to Hardeman Co. jail
The name of the World War II Veteran who died in May 1944 has not yet been released to the...
Memorial in the works for Medal of Honor recipient from Wichita Falls
MSU Texas holds Trunk or Treat event
MSU Texas holds Trunk or Treat event