First Alert Weather Day for Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds and areas of showers will be around Saturday, keeping temperatures in the 50s. These showers will continue into Saturday night as a surge of Arctic air plunges south with temperatures falling into the 30s. The wind will make it feel likes 20s throughout the day Sunday. Rain will continue Sunday and Sunday night before ending early Monday morning.

