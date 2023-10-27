Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

I-44 lanes to close near Oklahoma-Texas state line

(KAUZ)
By Justin Allen Rose and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cotton County, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The I-44 ramp to State Highway 36 will be closed and the interstate will be narrowed to one lane north of the Red River, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

ODOT said those who need to access Highway 36, can exit onto US-70 at Mile Marker 5 and then head westbound.

Highway 36 remains narrowed to one lane at I-44 with traffic signals in place directing traffic

Those lane closures will be in effect until Friday, Oct. 27.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The last Clay County time capsule was buried in 1973 and opened in 2023.
Clay Co. seeking submissions for new time capsule
.
Wichita Falls Transfer Station to close for repairs
TXDOT update
TXDOT announces two exits on Jacksboro Hwy to be temporarily closed
A city bus and a Chevrolet truck have been involved in an incident, according to News Channel 6...
WFPD issues citation to driver involved in city bus wreck