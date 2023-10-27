I-44 lanes to close near Oklahoma-Texas state line

Cotton County, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The I-44 ramp to State Highway 36 will be closed and the interstate will be narrowed to one lane north of the Red River, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

ODOT said those who need to access Highway 36, can exit onto US-70 at Mile Marker 5 and then head westbound.

Highway 36 remains narrowed to one lane at I-44 with traffic signals in place directing traffic

Those lane closures will be in effect until Friday, Oct. 27.

