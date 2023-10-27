Memorial in the works for Medal of Honor recipient from Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The name of the World War II Veteran who died in May 1944 has not yet been released to the public, but he will be known by all for Veterans Day.

He received the Medal of Honor for his heroism while under enemy fire at Carano, Italy during a full-scale attack on Rome.

The war hero is a Wichita Falls native and a graduate of Wichita Falls High School.

He is buried at one of the local cemeteries where a bench in his honor will be placed.

Once money for the memorial is fully raised, it will be placed in one of the WFISD schools that have a special connection to the hero.

This whole project started with Wichita Falls architect, Steve Wood, made the discovery.

Steve is a member of the Medal of Honor Museum in Gainesville, TX.

He felt this war vet should be recognized and known about more than he is so he and his team at BYSP Architects contacted the family.

“It’s an important story that our kids need to hear. That’s where our first focus is going to be,” Vice President of BYSP Architects, Steve Wood said.

“Just so we can tell his story and use that to inspire our students of today but also the future generations,” Wood said.

Steve met with the family via Zoom on Thursday October, 26 to show them some of the final drafts for the memorial and bench.

