MSU Texas holds Trunk or Treat event

Our First Alert Weather Team makes a stop to give out treats
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University held its ‘Trunk or Treat’ event at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 26.

Jaden Knowles and Cameron Lindsey, two of our meteorologists in our First Alert Weather Team were at the event, giving out candy to those who attended.

