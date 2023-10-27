‘Not-so-tiny Tim’: Animal Services presents their POTW

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Wichita Falls Animal Services to meet this week’s Pet of The Week, Timothy.

Timothy is a hound mix that is around 3 or 4 years old. who loves to play.

While he may not be so big right now, Animal Services said he should grow bigger.

To adopt Timothy from Animal Services, interested pet owners must be at least 18 and meet all the requirements on Animal Services’ website.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, beginning vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative. Adopters will have to pre-pay for an animal’s spay or neuter.

