Texans to vote on State Proposition 8: broadband infrastructure fund

It would allow the creation of a $5 billion broadband fund.
By Blake Hill
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A proposal on the ballot this Nov. is looking to help rural counties with their internet, State Proposition 8 would create the broadband infrastructure fund.

It would allow the creation of a $5 billion broadband fund.

Commissioner Fincannon said it’s an attempt to make a connected, Statewide plan to improve infrastructure, rather than what’s been done by rural areas individually up to this point using ARPA funds.

“I still don’t know if we need to be putting more burden on the taxpayers, that’s my struggle with it. I don’t. I’m usually not for more and more government, I tend to lead to let the government do what it needs to do and let private industry do what it needs to do,” Commissioner Fincannon said.

If approved, the fund would expire on Sept.1, 2035. Unless a two-thirds majority in each House of the Legislature approves extending the fund by another 10 years.

Commissioner Fincannon said it’s important to read up on all the propositions before going to vote, he said sometimes the title of the proposition can be misleading.

