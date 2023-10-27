This weekend is going to be a cold one! 10/27 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a high of 67 degrees as a weak cold front will make its way through today. We will have a small chance for an isolated shower or two in front of the cold front, but not a wash out.. Winds will be calm blowing from the north at 15-20 mph. It will be a little cooler today and comfortable before this weekend. Overall, it will be a great day for Friday night football.

Saturday, we will see a high of 57 degrees. We will have another chance for off and on rain chances as well. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will have a strong cold front making its way into Texoma Saturday night into Sunday morning, dropping temperatures dramatically.

Sunday, we will see cooler temperatures for the high. We will see a high of 42 degrees as that cold front made its way through the night before. We will see mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the northeast at 20-30 mph. We will see an overnight low of 32 degrees.

Monday we will have a chilly high of 48 degrees with an overnight low of 33 degrees.

Tuesday we will remain cold with a daytime high of 55 degrees and an overnight low of 33 degrees. We will remain dry with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 60 degrees with an overnight low of 37.

Thursday we will finally return to the 70s as we will warm up.

Have a great day! -Weatherman J

