Weather Question of the Day: The lowest freezing temperature

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Lindsey asks what type of water has the lowest freezing temperature.

The correct answer is C, “water from the ocean.”

According to NOAA, ocean water has a lower freezing temperature because of its salt content. However, frozen sea water contains minimal salt because when freezing, the water in ocean water freezes, leaving the salt behind.

