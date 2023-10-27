Email City Guide
Weather Question of the Day: The lowest freezing temperature

First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Lindsey asks what type of water has the lowest freezing temperature.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Cameron Lindsey
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Lindsey asks what type of water has the lowest freezing temperature.

The correct answer is C, “water from the ocean.”

According to NOAA, ocean water has a lower freezing temperature because of its salt content. However, frozen sea water contains minimal salt because when freezing, the water in ocean water freezes, leaving the salt behind.

Kairos Restorative Medicine sponsors the weather question of the day.

Ken's Tracker Both Cooler and Colder Air for the Weekend