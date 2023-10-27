Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD to hold Thanksgiving lunches for elementary students

(KAUZ/WFISD)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD is holding Thanksgiving lunches for elementary school students.

WFISD said tickets can be pre-purchased at the elementary school front office for $5. WFISD said they are accepting cash only.

The following elementary schools are holding their lunch, on November 14:

  • Booker T. Washington
  • Kate Burgess
  • West Foundation
  • Zundy

The following elementary schools are holding their lunch, on November 15:

  • Fain
  • Franklin
  • Ben Milam
  • Scotland Park
  • Sheppard

The following elementary schools are holding their lunch, on November 16:

  • Crockett
  • Fowler
  • Southern Hills
  • Jefferson
  • Cunningham

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Kelly Wiseman with Elite Championship Fighting, joined us in the studio to talk about one of...
ECF brings local, state, national fighters to the ring at Kay Yeager
Christian Country Music Artist Coming to Wichita Falls
.
LiveWell Wichita Co. to host “Taco Monday” cooking class
Wichita Falls man awarded after helping save a life on I-45