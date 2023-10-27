WFISD to hold Thanksgiving lunches for elementary students
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD is holding Thanksgiving lunches for elementary school students.
WFISD said tickets can be pre-purchased at the elementary school front office for $5. WFISD said they are accepting cash only.
The following elementary schools are holding their lunch, on November 14:
- Booker T. Washington
- Kate Burgess
- West Foundation
- Zundy
The following elementary schools are holding their lunch, on November 15:
- Fain
- Franklin
- Ben Milam
- Scotland Park
- Sheppard
The following elementary schools are holding their lunch, on November 16:
- Crockett
- Fowler
- Southern Hills
- Jefferson
- Cunningham
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.