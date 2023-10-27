WFISD to hold Thanksgiving lunches for elementary students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD is holding Thanksgiving lunches for elementary school students.

WFISD said tickets can be pre-purchased at the elementary school front office for $5. WFISD said they are accepting cash only.

The following elementary schools are holding their lunch, on November 14:

Booker T. Washington

Kate Burgess

West Foundation

Zundy

The following elementary schools are holding their lunch, on November 15:

Fain

Franklin

Ben Milam

Scotland Park

Sheppard

The following elementary schools are holding their lunch, on November 16:

Crockett

Fowler

Southern Hills

Jefferson

Cunningham

