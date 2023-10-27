Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank launches Mobile Teaching Kitchen

By Blake Hill
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new way to serve the community has rolled out at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank with their new Mobile Teaching Kitchen.

It was the 2022 Impact 100 grant that gave the WFAFB a chance to make the MTK a reality.

It’s allowing the WFAFB to take a kitchen anywhere in the 12 counties they serve to help keep kids and families educated about nutrition and teach them some cooking skills.

“What we hope to do with this, and really our vision with this is to go upstream. To go upstream to teach and educate people how to eat nutritious food, how to prepare it how to eat nutritious food, so that we can get them out of our lines and live productive and nourishing lives,” WFAFB CEO David O’Neil said.

O’Neil said the MTK isn’t ready to hit the road just yet, they have a few more finishing touches to go with the truck’s water and cooking oil supplies.

If you’d like to sign up for help or help out the food bank you can go to their website here. or call them at (940) 766-2322.

