‘Bound to be a classic’: Atticus is our pet of the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue came by News Channel 6 to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, Atticus.

Atticus is a 3-year-old heeler mix with a chocolate-colored coat.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue said Atticus is freshly out of training.

We here at News Channel 6 can confirm that he is full of hugs and kisses

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

