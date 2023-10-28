‘Bound to be a classic’: Atticus is our pet of the week
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue came by News Channel 6 to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, Atticus.
Atticus is a 3-year-old heeler mix with a chocolate-colored coat.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue said Atticus is freshly out of training.
We here at News Channel 6 can confirm that he is full of hugs and kisses
There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
