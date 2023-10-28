Hirschi High School holds tailgate for final home game

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hirschi High School Classes of the 80s held a tailgate before the final home game for the school before the school is converted into a middle school.

The tailgate lasted from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the southwest corner of the Memorial Stadium.

The Hirschi Huskies are facing the Sweetwater Mustangs at 7:00 p.m.

Brayel Brown was live at the tailgate in our 6:00 p.m. show:

