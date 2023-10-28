Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hooper drive blocked off due to police investigation

Hooper Drive blocked off to traffic.
Hooper Drive blocked off to traffic.(kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a check welfare call on October 28, at around 4 p.m. Our crews were told by officers on the scene there was an assault involving a female victim. Both the man and woman were detained. The woman was charged with interference of custody. Their identities have not been released yet. The house on the 4000 block on Hooper Dr was surrounded by WFPD units as well as the Swat Team and a section of the street was blocked off to traffic. Residents in the area were not allowed in or out at the time. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

American Red Cross
American Red Cross continues installing free smoke alarms
Benefit lunch held for family of Windthorst teen killed in wreck
Benefit lunch held for family of Windthorst teen killed in wreck
The investigation is still ongoing.
Officer involved shooting occurs in Foard Co., officials confirm
Hirschi High School holds tailgate for final home game