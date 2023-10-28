Hooper drive blocked off due to police investigation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a check welfare call on October 28, at around 4 p.m. Our crews were told by officers on the scene there was an assault involving a female victim. Both the man and woman were detained. The woman was charged with interference of custody. Their identities have not been released yet. The house on the 4000 block on Hooper Dr was surrounded by WFPD units as well as the Swat Team and a section of the street was blocked off to traffic. Residents in the area were not allowed in or out at the time. No injuries have been reported.

