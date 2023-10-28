Officer involved shooting occurs in Foard Co., officials confirm

FOARD Co., Texas (KAUZ) - In a press release sent this morning, Oct. 28, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirms there was an officer involved shooting in Foard County on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. with the suspect leading officers on a pursuit before that officer involved shooting occurred, according to the press release.

In part the press release stated, “Texas Rangers with the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the Crowell Police Department, Foard County Constable’s Office, and Foard County Sheriff’s Office with an officer-involved shooting.”

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The press release stated that no officers were injured and the investigation is still ongoing.

