American Red Cross continues installing free smoke alarms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The American Red Cross Texas Big Country chapter has continued to installed free smoke alarms across Wichita Falls.

It’s all part of their initiative to keep families just a little safer.

They spent Saturday, Oct. 28, installing the smoke alarms in over 100 homes.

How many alarms get put into a home all depends on how many people live there, and because it’s all about keeping you safe there’s no set max to how many will be put in.

“We want to make sure that we have it in any primary living space, as well as outside any sleeping area, traditional or not. So if you’ve got an exterior building, if you’ve got it set up where you’ve got a family member sleeping in the garage, we want to make sure those spaces safe. So if you got a multi-story home we’re going to be putting alarms on both levels,” Wichita Falls American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager, Taylor Johnson said.

This effort to help families is part of the National Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save almost 2,000 lives since launching in Oct. 2014.

If you’d like to sign up for having alarms installed in your home you can call the American Red Cross at 1 (800) 733-2767.

