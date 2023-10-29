Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

American Red Cross continues installing free smoke alarms

American Red Cross
American Red Cross(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The American Red Cross Texas Big Country chapter has continued to installed free smoke alarms across Wichita Falls.

It’s all part of their initiative to keep families just a little safer.

They spent Saturday, Oct. 28, installing the smoke alarms in over 100 homes.

How many alarms get put into a home all depends on how many people live there, and because it’s all about keeping you safe there’s no set max to how many will be put in.

“We want to make sure that we have it in any primary living space, as well as outside any sleeping area, traditional or not. So if you’ve got an exterior building, if you’ve got it set up where you’ve got a family member sleeping in the garage, we want to make sure those spaces safe. So if you got a multi-story home we’re going to be putting alarms on both levels,” Wichita Falls American Red Cross Disaster Program Manager, Taylor Johnson said.

This effort to help families is part of the National Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save almost 2,000 lives since launching in Oct. 2014.

If you’d like to sign up for having alarms installed in your home you can call the American Red Cross at 1 (800) 733-2767.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Benefit lunch held for family of Windthorst teen killed in wreck
Benefit lunch held for family of Windthorst teen killed in wreck
Hooper Drive blocked off to traffic.
Hooper drive blocked off due to police investigation
The investigation is still ongoing.
Officer involved shooting occurs in Foard Co., officials confirm
Hirschi High School holds tailgate for final home game