Benefit lunch held for family of Windthorst teen killed in wreck

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst community is mourning the loss of a teen after a car crash took her life.

Many came together at the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department to support the teen’s family at a benefit lunch.

“Really just to let them know that they’re not alone, that they do have people that they can lean on to,” Archer County Dispatcher, Makayla Hall said.

“This also gives us a chance to kind of help heal with the family,” Archer County Constable of Precinct 2, Donald Stevens said.

Archer County law enforcement showed that when one member of the community hurts, they all hurt.

While raising money for the family is important, this gathering served as a reminder to the Coleman family that they aren’t alone and have people to turn to.

“A lot of these guys that are here helping today were the ones that responded to the accident. I’m the one that took the call, so it kind of helps me heal a little bit with them, so i just couldn’t imagine, and I know I wouldn’t want to be alone,” Hall said.

Constable Stevens said 90% of what first responders see is the bad, but events like this help them heal and see the good.

“Outside the county, outside the state, we’ve had people making donations and contributing, and we were able to do all this 100% without cost to us because it was donated by somebody somewhere,” Constable Stevens said.

If you missed the benefit lunch you can still help out, the family has a go-fund-me set up.

